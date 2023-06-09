COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people from Oneonta that were living inside a storage unit in Richmondville have been arrested, according to police. Brandon Burns, 31, and Sarah Yale, 29, are facing several charges.

On April 15, troopers received a report of suspicious activity at a storage facility in Richmondville. A police investigation revealed that Burns and Yale had been unlawfully living in a unit on the property.

Further investigation by troopers discovered that the pair possessed controlled substances, burglar’s tools, and items not belonging to them. Both were arrested on the scene on April 15 and transported to SP Cobleskill for processing.

The pair was charged with the following:

Charges

Burns Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Five counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Possession of a burglar’s tool

Yale Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Possession of a burglar’s tool



Yale was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Richmondville Town Court on May 17. Burns was transported to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.

However, a continued investigation into the items possessed by Yale and Burns led to a second arrest of both suspects on June 9. Police determined that Yale and Burns had forced entry into multiple storage units surrounding the unit they were illegally residing in.

Police stated that the two possessed multiple stolen items from those units, including personal identifying documents and bank checks. Yale also allegedly possessed a check taken from one of the units, which reportedly was later forged and named to her.

The two now face the following additional charges:

Additional Charges

Both suspects Six counts of third-degree burglary Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property Fourth-degree grand larceny Six counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief Two counts of third-degree criminal tampering Six counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property Third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification information Fifth-degree conspiracy

Yale only Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument Second-degree identity theft



Both were located and arrested in Oneonta on June 9. They were transported to SP Cobleskill for processing and then brought to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.