FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of Tyedeek W. Hostos, 30, and Rameen Dwayne McCord, 30. The two were charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and trespassing.

Police say the arrests stemmed from an investigation into trespassing in Pilot Knob on August 9. Hostos and McCord were arraigned at Centralized Arraignment and held in lieu of bail.

Hostos was arrested again for reportedly assaulting a Correctional Guard at the Washington County Jail on August 17. He was charged with second-degree assault.