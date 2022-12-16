MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Christie L. Brown, 37 of Glens Falls and David A. Breault, 42 of Glens Falls on December 13. The pair were allegedly involved in possessing cocaine and heroin.

On December 13 around 3:20 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on State Route 9 in Moreau for a vehicle and traffic violation. Police report the driver was Brown and the passenger was Breault. After an investigation, police report they found a large smoking device containing cocaine and a bag containing felony-weight cocaine in the car. Police explain Brown also had heroin.

Charges for Brown

Fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Charges for Breault

Fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

According to police, both were arrested and transported to SP Wilton for processing. Brown was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and released on her own recognizance. Breault was turned over to the Warren County Correctional Facility due to an active, unrelated warrant.