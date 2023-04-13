TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police have arrested a suspect in Wednesday’s shooting that left three people hospitalized. Hector Rodriguez, 35, of Troy, is charged with attempted murder.

Troy Police say they were able to apprehend the suspect not far from the scene less than 45 minutes after the shooting occurred. According to a police investigation, Rodriguez is the lone gunman involved in the incident, and the weapon believed to be used in the shooting was found in a nearby apartment.

Police say they believe this is not a random act and the shooting resulted from an ongoing argument between two of those involved, as the victims and suspect are known to each other.

According to Troy Police, the three victims are still hospitalized as of Thursday morning. Both an adult male and a teenage male sustained non-life-threatening injuries, with an adult female in critical condition.

Rodriguez will be arraigned Thursday at 9 a.m. Police say the ongoing investigation will continue in the coming days. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troy Detectives at (518) 270-4421.