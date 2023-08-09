TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to Friday’s 4th Street Shooting in Troy. Pierre Townsend, 34, faces multiple charges.

Through investigation and evidence from the scene, Troy detectives say they identified Townsend as the alleged shooter. Troy Police say Townsend and the car occupied during the initial shooting was seen in South Troy Tuesday afternoon.

When detectives found the car, with the assistance of uniformed patrol officers, they were able to pull the car over and take Townsend into custody. He was processed at Troy Central Station and held for arraignment in Troy City Court.

Charges:

Second-degree attempted murder

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Townsend is held at the Rensselaer County Jail. Police say Townsend was intent on injuring the victim and disregarded the safety of many others on a busy city street. This incident is still under investigation.