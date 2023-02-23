ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a Madison Avenue stabbing that happened on Tuesday. Jacob Hooper, 41, faces multiple charges.

On February 20 around 10 a.m., a victim of a non-life-threatening stab wound to the arm went to the State Police Capital requesting medical aid. Police investigated and said the victim was stabbed in an unprovoked attack on Madison Avenue in the area of Eagle Street in Albany.

The unidentified man fled the area and police asked the public for help identifying him. He was identified on Thursday as Hooper.

Charges:

Second-degree assault

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Hooper was arranged in the Albany City Court and is held at the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.