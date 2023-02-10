AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On January 24, the Amsterdam Police Department was made aware of a stolen credit card being used at a business on Market Street. Police were able to obtain surveillance footage of the suspect and the transaction.

The suspect in the footage was identified as Tammy J. Urban, 34, of Amsterdam. On February 8, Urban turned herself in at the Amsterdam Police headquarters. Urban was arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, and identity theft.