BURLINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police arrested a man accused of stealing a cop car and patrol rife on Thursday. Police sought the public’s help in finding the suspect on Tuesday, later identified as Timothy Gabriel (29, Burlington and Rutland).

Vermont State Police Police say a cop car was stolen outside of a Rutland City home between 2 and 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday. The cruiser was located elsewhere in the city, but a patrol rifle was missing from the car.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Vermont State Police found Gabriel walking on Cherry Street in Burlington. Police say he ignored commands directing him to surrender and was subdued by troopers. Police say at this time, the patrol rifle is still unaccounted for, and an investigation is ongoing into its whereabouts.

Police say they worked closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont, and Gabriel is expected to initially face a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, in connection with the theft of a patrol rifle. He is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Police say additional charges are possible. Investigators are examining the circumstances around the theft of the cop car. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Rutland Barracks at (802) 773-9101.