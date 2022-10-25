Six duffel bags full of drugs were found in the car driven by Yousef

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police assigned to the Community Stabilization Unit arrested Daniel Yousef, 25 of Staten Island on October 20. Police report Yousef was arrested after an investigation found many duffel bags full of drugs in his car.

On October 20 around 12:35 p.m., Troopers pulled over a Dodge Pickup on I-87 in Wilton for a traffic violation. Police report Yousef was the driver and after investigation, found six large duffel bags in the truck’s bed. Police report the bags contained over 150 pounds of cannabis, more than 40 kilograms of Ketamine, and more than four kilograms of Methamphetamine.

Charges

First degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal possession of cannabis

According to police, Yousef was arrested and transported to SP Latham for processing. He was brought to the Wilton Town Court for arraignment and was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5000 cash, $10,000 bond, or $50,000 partial secured bond.