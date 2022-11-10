WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After naming five in the Calamity Jane Firearm burglary, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has announced six more who were allegedly involved in the burglary. An extensive investigation has been ongoing since October 21 when the burglary occurred.

Robert A. Crosby, 34, Queensbury

Third degree criminal possession of a weapon

Kwahpreme R. Mitchell, 31, Cohoes

Second degree criminal possession of a weapon

First degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Andrea Leombruno, 39, Queensbury

First degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second degree criminal possession

Ginger Wood, 32, Watervliet

First degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second degree criminal possession

Morgan Harris, 29, Hudson Falls

Third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

David P. Nowlan, 50, Queensbury

Tampering with evidence

Fourth degree conspiracy

Fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fifth degree criminal possession of stolen property

Police report a total of 31 handguns were stolen from Calamity Janes Firearms and Fine Shoes on October 21 and one shotgun had been stolen about a week before the burglary. Police report that to this date, November 10, 11 handguns and the shotgun have been recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers report during this investigation, four additional long guns and two additional handguns were recovered that were not related to this Burglary but were illegally possessed. Also, during this investigation, approximately 10oz of Cocaine, 500 bags of Heroin, and assorted pills were seized.