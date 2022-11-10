WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After naming five in the Calamity Jane Firearm burglary, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has announced six more who were allegedly involved in the burglary. An extensive investigation has been ongoing since October 21 when the burglary occurred.
Robert A. Crosby, 34, Queensbury
- Third degree criminal possession of a weapon
Kwahpreme R. Mitchell, 31, Cohoes
- Second degree criminal possession of a weapon
- First degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
Andrea Leombruno, 39, Queensbury
- First degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Second degree criminal possession
Ginger Wood, 32, Watervliet
- First degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Second degree criminal possession
Morgan Harris, 29, Hudson Falls
- Third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
David P. Nowlan, 50, Queensbury
- Tampering with evidence
- Fourth degree conspiracy
- Fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Fifth degree criminal possession of stolen property
Police report a total of 31 handguns were stolen from Calamity Janes Firearms and Fine Shoes on October 21 and one shotgun had been stolen about a week before the burglary. Police report that to this date, November 10, 11 handguns and the shotgun have been recovered. The investigation is ongoing.
Officers report during this investigation, four additional long guns and two additional handguns were recovered that were not related to this Burglary but were illegally possessed. Also, during this investigation, approximately 10oz of Cocaine, 500 bags of Heroin, and assorted pills were seized.