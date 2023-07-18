ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police arrested Austin L. Levielle, 43, of Schenectady, on an arrest warrant. Levielle was wanted for multiple thefts in Duanesburg, Glenville, and Princetown.

Police say Levielle was involved in an overnight theft at a business in Princetown on July 8. Richardson stole items valued at over $2,000. He later returned with Edward G. Richardson, 40, of Schenectady, and they stole additional items valued at over $5,000. The vehicle used during the crimes was located in Rotterdam and found to be stolen.

On Tuesday morning, Levielle was located on Duanesburg Road in Rotterdam in a vehicle that was reported stolen from Malta. Levielle attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody. Police say he was found to have multiple controlled substances and proceeds from a business burglary in Glenville that happened overnight.

Levielle was also processed for a warrant that stemmed from a theft reported at the Stewarts Shops on Western Turnpike in Duanesburg on July 8. Investigations determined that Levielle stole gasoline during the overnight hours.

Levielle was transported to SP Princetown and processed for the following charges:

Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree

Grand Larceny in the Third Degree

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree

Petit Larceny

Two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree

Two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

Levielle was then transported to the Schenectady County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.