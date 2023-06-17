ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced they have arrested a woman for criminal possession of a controlled substance. Tatiana Valderrama, of New Scotland, is facing multiple charges.

On June 16 at 8:23 p.m., police say they witnessed a narcotics transaction at a business in New Scotland involving a white colored vehicle. Deputies completed a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver, identified as Valderrama, was determined by police to be operating the vehicle with a suspended license.

While interviewing Valderrama, police say she was found to have clear plastic baggies containing approximately 1.18 grams of cocaine in her possession. Valderrama was arrested and faces the following charges:

Charges

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Traffic citations

Valderrama was held at the Albany County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in New Scotland Town Court.