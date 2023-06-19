LLOYD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A North Carolina man has been arrested in Ulster County for weapons charges, according to police. Otis Jones, 25, of Salemburg, was taken into custody following a traffic stop.

On June 14 at 4:06 a.m., state police observed a 2019 Nissan Altima traveling on State Route 299 in the town of Lloyd violating New York State vehicle and traffic law. Troopers stopped the car and identified the driver as Jones.

While being interviewed, troopers observed a marijuana cigarette next to Jones. Police removed him from the vehicle to conduct a possible driving while ability impaired investigation.

Troopers discovered an extended capacity magazine containing 30 rounds of ammunition during the investigation. Jones then informed police there was a gun in the car on the floor of the front passenger seat.

A search by troopers yielded a Glock 19 9mm handgun with a 17-round magazine. Police say they learned that Jones purchased the gun in North Carolina and that it was allegedly not lawfully possessed.

Jones was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device. He was arraigned in the Town of Lloyd Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash/$100,000 bond/$150,000 unsecured bond.