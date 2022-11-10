TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police Department Special Operations Section arrested Kalief Jackson, 31 of Troy on November 10. Troy Police Department Special Operations Section arrested Jackson after a firearm and narcotics-related investigation.

During the early morning hours of November 10, police report a search warrant was carried out on 4th Avenue in Laingsburg. Police report a loaded, illegal firearm with several high-capacity magazines, US currency, drug paraphernalia and narcotics were located. Officers arrested Jackson who was processed and now being held pending arraignment.

Charges