ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Louisiana man was arrested on Tuesday after TSA officers at the Albany International Airport discovered a loaded firearm in the passenger’s checked luggage. Joshua P. Levene, 40, of Abbeville, LA, was arrested by the Albany County Sheriff’s Department on felony gun charges.

Police say TSA found a loaded Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun during the screening process of checked-in luggage. TSA also located a large-capacity magazine and 32 rounds of ammunition. None of the rounds were chambered.

Investigations determined that Levene did not have a New York State Pistol Permit. Levene also has an active order of protection against him that prevents him from owning firearms.

Police discovered that Levene has an active bench warrant from the City of Schenectady Court for a previous misdemeanor. Levene was taken into custody and charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree

Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree

Levene was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Criminal Court. He was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $1,500 cash or $2,500 bail bond.

TSA confirms this is the second firearm that has been detected by security at Albany International Airport this year. There were seven firearms detected at the airport in 2022.