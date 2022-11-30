SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties police arrested Danita M. Brocius, 40 of Kingston on November 29. Brocius allegedly stole items from a Price Chopper in Saugerties.

On November 29 around 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the Price Chopper on Ulster Avenue in Saugerties for a reported theft of food items. Police report they arrested Brocius after they stole $86.12 in food.

Charges

Petit larceny

According to police, Brocius was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then released on a police appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Saugerties Justice Court on December 12 to answer her charge.