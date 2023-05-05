HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On May 4, the Hudson Police Department arrested Darrick Sanchez, 18, following an investigation into a report of a stolen vehicle. Police say the victim parked her 2023 Kia Sorento in the area of Warren and North 5th Street around 1-1:30 p.m. and came back to find it gone a couple of hours later.

At around 6 p.m., police located the stolen vehicle and the Sanchez around the 100 block of Columbia Street. Police say Sanchez had an illegally possessed .380 revolver, the victim’s stolen credit card, and a small quantity of a controlled substance. Police seized $1,769 in cash from Sanchez.

Sanchez faces the following charges with more criminal charges pending:

Grand Larceny 4th Degree / stolen motor vehicle – a class E felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree – a class E felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree / credit card – a class E felony

Criminal Possession of a weapon 3rd Degree / previous conviction – a class E felony

Criminal Possession of a firearm / hand gun – a class E felony

Criminal Possession of a controlled substance 7th Degree – a class A misdemeanor

Controlled substance in non-original container – a violation

Sanchez was arraigned in Hudson City Court and released on his own recognizance. He is expected back in court on May 11.