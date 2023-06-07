HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas M. Hafner, 36, on an arrest warrant. Hafner was arrested following an investigation into narcotic sales in Washington County.

Hafner was arrested for criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. He was arraigned in the Washington County Court on June 7 and released on his own recognizance.

At the time of his arrest, Hafner was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree. He was issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Kingsbury Court.

Hafner was also issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Argyle Court for animal abuse. The charge stemmed from an investigation into abandoned dogs in Argyle.