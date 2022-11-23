GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Matthew P. Zagorski, 35 of Granville on November 21. Zagorski was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute and trespassing.

On November 13, police responded to Hullett Road for a report of a domestic dispute. After an investigation, police report Zagorski violated an order of protection by entering the home of the victim and assaulted them before fleeing with their cell phone.

On November 21, police were called to County Route 30 in Hartford for a report of trespassing. After an investigation, police report Zagorski entered a home with the owner’s permission and stole a pair of binoculars.

Charges

Second degree burglary

Fourth degree grand larceny

First degree criminal contempt

Fourth degree criminal mischief

Endangering the welfare of a child

Second degree harassment (November 13 incident)

According to police, Zagorski was arraigned and remanded to the Washington County Jail and is being held on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.