QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has announced an update about an accident where a vehicle struck Garvey Auto Body on 714 Quaker Road. The suspect, Ryan J. Longacker, 19, of Schuylerville, was arrested on July 7.

According to the police, Longacker was impaired by drugs at the time of the accident. Longacker was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Reckless Endangerment, and Criminal Mischief. Longacker was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Queensbury Town Court at a later date.