BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Thomas F. McGrath, 71, of Slingerlands, was arrested for charges stemming from a fatal crash on May 11. Michael J. Kleinke, 17, of Colonie, died in the crash.

McGrath was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, driving while impaired by drugs, and several vehicle and traffic law violations. He was arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court.

McGrath posted bail and was released under the supervision of the Albany County Probation. McGrath’s driver’s license was suspended pending probation. He is due back in court on August 15.