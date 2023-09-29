COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has arrested a Cohoes man following an investigation into a tractor-trailer theft in February. Cole D. Vincent is accused of entering a business, stealing the tractor-trailer, and crashing it through a metal gate.

According to the police, investigators were able to identify Vincent with DNA left behind. The stolen trailer was eventually recovered in the Town of Ballston.

Vincent was apprehended in Saratoga County on Thursday. Police also discovered that he is a fugitive and parole absconder from the State of Alabama for stealing another tractor-trailer.

Police charged Vincent with grand larceny in the second degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, and criminal trespass in the second degree. He was arraigned at the Albany City Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility.