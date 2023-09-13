ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has arrested a 21-year-old in connection to an ongoing investigation. Sincere Cancer was taken into custody on Tuesday night after a brief foot pursuit.

Detectives attempted to stop Cancer in the area of Trinity Place and Ashgrove Place. Cancer reportedly refused to comply and attempted to flee. He was quickly apprehended and found to have a loaded 9mm handgun and a quantity of crack cocaine.

Cancer was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree

Cancer was arraigned in the Albany City Criminal Court. He was then remanded to the Albany County Jail.