RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the January death of Connor Delaney, 21, of Richmondville. Jeffrey A. McGough, 18, of Schenectady turned himself in on May 23.

On January 29, at around 11 p.m., police responded to a report of an unknown disturbance at a residence on Hite Road in Richmondville. Once there, they found Delaney dead inside his home.

On March 18, Devon Hunter, 18, of Colonie, and a 17-year-old were arrested on murder charges in connection with Delaney’s death. On March 30, New York State Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding McGough, as he was wanted for second-degree murder also in connection with Delaney’s death.

Charges

Second-degree murder (felony)

First-degree robbery (felony)

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

McGough was arraigned in Richmondville Town Court. He was remanded to Schoharie County Jail without bail.