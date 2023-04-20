PLEASENT VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of three people for what they are calling a home-invasion-style robbery. Deputies said that the robbery occurred on July 2, 2022.

Marlon Washington, 47 of Poughkeepsie, Jimy Peraltamarte, 22 of Poughkeepsie and Miguel Lora, 47 of Poughkeepsie are now facing charges. Police said the three men participated in a robbery in which they stole cash and minorly injured two people.

Deputies said the incident was not random and there was no danger to the public. It is alleged that these particular victims were specifically targeted for the robbery. Information was previously withheld because this investigation has been a complex one that relied heavily on confidentiality to be successful, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Charges:

Washington

Robbery in the First Degree (felony)

Robbery in the Second Degree (felony)

Burglary in the First Degree (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (felony)

Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree (felony)

Peraltamarte

Robbery in the First Degree (felony)

Robbery in the Second Degree (felony)

Burglary in the First Degree (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (felony)

Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree (felony)

Lora

Robbery in the First Degree (felony)

Robbery in the Second Degree (felony)

Burglary in the First Degree (felony)

Police said Washington was arrested on November 11, 2022, arraigned before the Town of Union Vale Court, and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail with no bail. Peraltamarte was arrested on March 2, arraigned before the Town of Pleasant Valley Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond. Lora was indicted by a Grand Jury and arraigned in County Court on April 12 while already being held at the Dutchess County Jail on a probation violation from an unrelated charge.

If anyone has information about this case or similar incidents involving any of these three defendants they are urged to contact Detective Jared Griffin at (845) 486-3820 or jgriffin@dutchessny.gov. The Sheriff’s Office can also be contacted via the tipline at (845) 605-CLUE (2583) or dcsotips@gmail.com, and all information will be kept confidential.