GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Green Island Police Department arrested a 15-year-old on arson charges. The teen allegedly started a garbage fire at Heatly School.

On Tuesday, April 26, Green Island Police responded to Heatly School after a complaint of a suspicious fire. Officers went to the school and investigated a fire that was started in a garbage container.

After their investigation, police arrested a 15-year-old. Police say the teen used a lighter to start a fire with the paper in the garbage container. The fire was quickly put out.

Charges:

Arson in the 5th Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

The teen’s guardian was issued an appearance ticket to appear on May 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Albany County Probation Department.