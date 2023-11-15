ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 37-year-old man was arrested after leading police on a chase that ended on Broadway on Tuesday evening. Mark K. Nolan-Schou of Albany is accused of multiple larcenies in Coeymans and Delmar.

Bethlehem Police were notified of an alleged larceny in the Town of Coeysman. The suspect involved fled the scene, driving north on State Route 9W.

Officers located the vehicle on State Route 9W and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Nolan-Schou, refused to exit the vehicle and drove away. The pursuit ended on Broadway in the City of Albany.

Nolan-Schou was charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer, reckless driving, and numerous Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Bethlehem Police also identified Nolan-Schou as a suspect in a separate larceny case on November 12, where packages were stolen from a residence on Elsmere Ave in Delmar. Nolan-Schou was charged with petit larceny.

Nolan-Schou was issued tickets to appear at Bethlehem Town Court on November 21. He was turned over to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.