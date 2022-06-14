AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car and then stealing its catalytic converter. The Amsterdam Police Department said Timothy Mazur, 23, was arrested on June 8.

On May 20, police took a report of a vehicle that was stolen on Romeyn Avenue in the City of Amsterdam. Officers responded to the area and interviewed the victim and witnesses.

After clearing the area, officers were advised that the vehicle was found nearby. Police said the catalytic converter was missing.

Police said detectives found Mazur to be a possible suspect and evidence was able to link him to the incident. Mazur was voluntarily interviewed at police headquarters where police said he admitted to taking part in the thefts.

Mazur was charged with two counts of grand larceny, which are both felonies. He was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court and released to appear on a later date.