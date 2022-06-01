ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 16-year-old Albany resident who police say was driving a stolen car while possessing a loaded handgun is now in custody. On Monday, May 30, around 8:20 p.m., Albany detectives tried to stop a car on First Street near Judson Street in reference to an ongoing investigation. As detectives turned on their emergency lights, the driver allegedly refused to stop and drove north on Judson Street at a high rate of speed.

The chase, according to police, ended at the intersection of Livingston Avenue and Judson Street, where the teen hit several parked cars and ran on foot. The driver, a 16-year-old boy from Albany, was quickly tracked down and arrested. A loaded .40 caliber handgun that the suspect allegedly tried to throw under a parked car while running from detectives was also recovered.

Through their investigation, detectives also learned that the car the suspect was driving was reported stolen earlier in the day to the Albany Police Department.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Reckless driving

The 16-year-old is currently being held in the Albany County Youth Detention Facility. He has been scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in Albany County Family Court.