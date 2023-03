SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man, who was accused of injuring someone during a fight in the town of Halfmoon, has been charged.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Kevin Tanksley, 33, is accused of getting into a fight with two other men at the Stewart’s Shop on Route 9 on Tuesday. Deputies said Tanksley injured someone with a knife. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Tanksley was charged with Assault in the Second Degree.