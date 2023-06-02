ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An arrest has been made after a woman was seen clinging onto the hood of a moving car in Albany.

Around 12:15 p.m. Friday, police were called to the area of Henry Johnson Boulevard and Livingston Avenue for reports of a man driving with a woman on the hood of the car. The vehicle was later found by police parked in the area of First and Judson Streets.

The driver, Bishop Fraser, 20, was arrested and charged with one count of Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree. Police said he was driving at a high rate of speed while a 19-year-old woman was on the hood. No injuries were reported.

More charges are possible.