ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An unresponsive driver is in custody Thursday morning after fleeing police once they came to. The incident significantly slowed traffic on I-787 southbound near exit 6.

According to New York State Police, they responded to a report of a car on the shoulder of I-787 in Colonie with an unresponsive driver. Police were able to wake the driver, who fled the area once they came to.

A chase was initiated and continued southbound on I-787 until the car stopped in Menands. Police say a tire deflation device was used, however the car stopped before it and slowly rolled over it.

An investigation is currently ongoing. Stick with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.