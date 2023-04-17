WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 20-year-old was arrested Monday, April 3 for intentionally starting a dumpster fire at a Watervliet Walgreens, according to the Watervliet Police Department. Matthew Shufelt-Sumner, 20, is charged with second-degree arson.

Police say they responded to a dumpster fire in the parking lot of Walgreens, located at 1901 2nd Avenue. Upon arriving, they found the fire spread toward the building’s main gas line, and the Watervliet Fire Department’s swift response contained the fire to the outside of the building.

Police say their investigation found Shufelt-Sumner had intentionally started the fire which eventually damaged property. Shufelt-Sumner allegedly started the fire because he was upset over the store’s policy which stopped them from releasing a package to him. At the time of the fire, the store was open and occupied.

Police found Shufelt-Sumner at his home and they say he attempted to flee on foot. He was quickly apprehended. He was arraigned in Watervliet City Court and is held at the Albany County Correctional Facility on $20,000 cash bail.