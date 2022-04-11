FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been arrested for allegedly burglarizing a seasonal camp in Fort Ann. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Jeffery Jones, 21, of Hartford, and an unidentified male under 18 years old, were arrested following an investigation.

Police said the burglary took place on December 31, 2021. Jones and the other male are accused of entering the seasonal camp and taking items from the building without the owner’s permission. Police said some items that were stolen were recovered during the investigation.

Charges

Burglary in the third degree (felony)

Petit larceny (misdemeanor)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Jones was arraigned in Fort Ann Town Court. The male under 18 years old was sent to Youth Part Court since he is underage.