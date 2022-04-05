SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On April 5, around 12:05 a.m., the Saugerties Police Department was called to a domestic dispute at 132 Glasco Turnpike in Saugerties. Investigations by police showed that Erich C. Schmidt, 34, of Kingston, while engaged in an alleged fight, pulled the victim’s hair and smacked her.

At the time of the incident, the victim’s ten-year-old child was present. After seeing Schmidt attack his mother, police say he tried to intervene, pushing Schmidt away from the victim.

Schmidt was arrested and taken to Saugerties Police Headquarters for processing. After he was processed, Schmidt was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court where he was released on his own recognizance after the court issued an order of protection for the victim.

Schmidt is scheduled to reappear in court on April 6 to answer one charge of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending.