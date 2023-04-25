PLATTEKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop in Plattekill resulted in a drug arrest for three people on Wednesday, April 12. Ronny Mata (38, Hollywood, Florida), Naquon Tucker (43, Troy, New York), and Raul Pena-Barreto (37, Bronx, New York) each face charges.
On Wednesday, April 12, police were patrolling I-87 in Plattekill, when they saw a BMW driving north in violation of several vehicle and traffic laws. Police identified Mata as the driver and Tucker and Pena-Barreto as passengers.
After a canine search of the car, police say they yielded over two kilograms of cocaine, four grams of MDMA, a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, and over $4,800.
Mata Charges:
- First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
Tucker Charges:
- First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
Pena-Barreto Charges:
- First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
All three were arraigned in Plattekill Town Court. They were remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.