PLATTEKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop in Plattekill resulted in a drug arrest for three people on Wednesday, April 12. Ronny Mata (38, Hollywood, Florida), Naquon Tucker (43, Troy, New York), and Raul Pena-Barreto (37, Bronx, New York) each face charges.

On Wednesday, April 12, police were patrolling I-87 in Plattekill, when they saw a BMW driving north in violation of several vehicle and traffic laws. Police identified Mata as the driver and Tucker and Pena-Barreto as passengers.

After a canine search of the car, police say they yielded over two kilograms of cocaine, four grams of MDMA, a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, and over $4,800.

Mata Charges:

First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Tucker Charges:

First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Pena-Barreto Charges:

First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

All three were arraigned in Plattekill Town Court. They were remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.