ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Pittsfield woman has been sentenced for aggravated vehicular assault, according to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office. Isabella Wasuk, 23, pled guilty on April 20.

A Superior Court Information alleged that on August 26, 2022, Wasuk intentionally operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and caused a crash in the area of I-90 in Albany. The accident resulted in serious injuries to two people in another car, and a blood test revealed that Wasuk’s blood alcohol content was reportedly .25% at the time of the crash.

“Three lives were permanently altered on August 26 of last year. Two people were seriously

hurt, and the defendant will spend years behind bars for something that was completely

preventable.” said Assistant District Attorney Mary Tanner-Richter, the Chief of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau. “The fact that no one was killed that day is frankly miraculous, but we shouldn’t

have to rely on miracles for problems that are completely in our control. Simply put, don’t drive

drunk.”

Wasuk faces 3 to 9 years in state prison. In addition to the sentence, Wasuk’s license will be revoked as a condition of her plea.