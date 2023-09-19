PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department made two separate firearm arrests over the weekend on Sunday. One resulted in the arrest of Michael Barnes (59, Pittsfield), and the other Tristan Kalinowski-Barnett (19, Pittsfield).

On Sunday, just after 3 p.m., Pittsfield Police responded to 65 Columbus Avenue for a report of an assault involving a gun. Police say the victim claimed to be threatened by a man with a handgun. An investigation resulted in the arrest of Barnes when police found a loaded Walther.380 handgun.

Image of recovered gun via Pittsfield Police

Charges:

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Later Sunday, just after 5 p.m., police responded to the Cumberland Farms on 154 First Street for a disturbance. Police say a caller alleged a man had made a threat with a gun. After an investigation, police arrested Kalinowski-Barnett after finding a loaded Hi-Point 9mm handgun.

Image of recovered gun via Pittsfield Police

Police charged Kalinowski-Barnett with various firearm-related offenses, but did not specify the exact charges.