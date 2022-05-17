PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a shooting on Brierwood Lane on April 26. Keyondre Taft, 19, of Pittsfield, as well as a 16-year-old and 17-year-old, both from Pittsfield, were arrested on outstanding warrants related to the shooting.

On April 26 around 5 p.m., police were called to Brierwood Lane for a reported shooting. Once there, police found an 18-year-old Pittsfield resident who had been shot multiple times and was seriously injured. Police also said there were over a dozen shell casings at the scene.

The victim was transported to Berkshire Medical Center and treated for gunshot wounds that at the time were considered life-threatening. Police said he survived and is still recovering from his injuries.

On May 10, the 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting. At the time of his arrest, police said he was in possession of a loaded .32 caliber handgun. He was charged with additional firearm offenses based on the discovered weapon.

Police found the 16-year-old in possession of this handgun (Pittsfield PD)

On May 12, Taft was arrested in relation to the shooting. On May 16, the 17-year-old was arrested. Police said they are actively pursuing additional suspects who are also believed to have been involved in the incident.

Between February 1 and April 30, police said there have been eleven confirmed shootings in Pittsfield. The shootings have resulted in six victims, four with injuries and two deaths.

Pittsfield police said they will not tolerate gunfire and will investigate and charge those who bring violence into the city’s neighborhoods. If you have any information on the recent gun violence or the illegal possession of firearms, you can call the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at (413) 448-9700. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at (413) 448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411.