PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Members of the Pittsfield Police Department are searching for a suspect in an armed bank robbery that happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say the robbery took place at the NBT Bank located at 609 Merrill Road.

According to law enforcement, the suspect entered the bank, showed a firearm, and demanded cash. The suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in an unknown direction.

Police say the suspect is believed to be a white man. Anyone with information or who saw any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Detective Goodrich at (413) 448-9700, extension 554. You may also text an anonymous tip to TIP411 (847411).