PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is currently investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Monday night. Police responded to shots fired reports around 7:42 p.m. on Onota Street on Monday.

After arriving at the scene, officers spoke with a witness who reported seeing a male wearing all black flee the area after shooting and heading towards Chestnut Street. A residence on Onota Street was reportedly struck several times by gunfire, according to police. An area search was conducted, and the Pittsfield Police Department ran a K9 unit to conduct a track in the area.

No one was injured during the incident. Ballistic evidence was found at the scene, and a portion of Onota Street at Hillside Street was shut down for roughly an hour while the scene was processed. Video surveillance in the area is being reviewed. This is believed to not be a random incident.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Police Department Detective Bureau at (413) 448-9705, call the tip line at (413) 448-9706, or send a text message to the PPD by texting “PITTIP” and your message to 847411 (TIP411). This investigation remains active and ongoing.