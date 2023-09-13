PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Tuesday around 10:45 p.m. on Melville Street. While no arrest has been made, police say there is no immediate threat to the public, and it is believed this was not a random act.

Police responded to Melville Street around 10:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Once they arrived, police found a 42-year-old man who appeared to have been stabbed.

PPD Officers, Pittsfield Fire Department Personnel, and Action Ambulance Personnel responded and offered the victim emergency medical care. The victim was taken to Berkshire Medical Center where he later died.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Goodrich at 413-448-9700, extension 554. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).