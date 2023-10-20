PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield Police are currently investigating an unarmed robbery that took place Thursday night around 7:48 p.m. at the Mavis Tire on Merrill Road. Police say this was an unarmed robbery, and they are seeking the public’s help for information.

Police say someone entered the business, accessed a restricted area without authorization, and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say they have no information confirming that a weapon was displayed or that it was an armed robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (413) 448-9705. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau, the Drug Tips hotline at 413-448-9708, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).