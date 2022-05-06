PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A 16-year-old from Pittsfield has been arrested on gun charges. The Pittsfield Police Department said the teen was arrested on May 5.

On Thursday around 7 p.m., members of the Pittsfield Police Department Anti-Crime Unit said they saw a person wearing a black ski mask entering a convenience store on Francis Avenue. According to police, they also saw a handgun in the front of his pants.

Officers detained the teen and removed a loaded .40 caliber handgun from the front of his waistband. Police said the weapon was loaded with fifteen rounds of hollow-point ammunition. The teen also had $3,500 in cash at the time of his arrest.

The teen was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and other firearm-related charges. He is expected to be arraigned in the Berkshire Juvenile Court.