PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is looking to identify a suspect in what they describe as a serious assault incident. Police say assault occurred in the area of McKay Street on Wednesday.

Anyone who knows anything about the incident, or knows the suspect’s identity is urged to contact Detective Murphy at (413) 448-9700, extension 582. In their press release online, the Pittsfield Police Department asked no one comment potential information on the suspect’s identity, and just contact Detective Murphy regarding the information.