PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday night, Pittsfield Police patroling Burbank Park noticed an occupied vehicle parked near the boat ramp. Police say while they were speaking with the driver and passenger, they observed a bullet and drug paraphernalia in the front seat.

Both individuals were detained. Police searched the vehicle and located a handgun and drugs. Neither individual possessed a license to carry. The driver was arrested on drug and firearm charges and arraigned in District Court on Thursday morning.