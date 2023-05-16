PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man has pleaded guilty Monday to charges in connection to threatening and attacking two people as well as starting a fire in one of their vehicles. The incidents occurred in early April.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Eric Lefavour has pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony

Defacement of real or personal property of another

Burning a motor vehicle

Assault and battery to intimidate

8 counts of Violation of an abuse prevention order

On April 6, a victim of the crime had Lefavour’s vehicle legally towed after he refused to move it from their property. Lefavour then began threatening the victim through texts and voicemails, including threats to burn their property and sending racist threats to a second victim.

Early the next day, the two victims were sitting in a separate building on their property when Lefavour illegally forced his way inside and attacked the second victim. The police were called but Lefavour had already left.

Roughly three hours later, the victim saw a fire in the second victim’s vehicle. The fire department discovered that an accelerant was used to start the fire.

Lefavour has a prior abuse prevention order with the first victim. Lefavour was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, three years of probation, and cannot have any contact either victims or their families.