PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A man from Pittsfield was sentenced to prison for a 2018 shooting at the Ashley Reservoir on October Mountain. Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez was sentenced to 25 to 30 years in state prison and five years of probation for the shooting that wounded 19-year-old Nicholas Carnevale of Cheshire.

Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez was found guilty after a three-week trial. He was found guilty of the following charges:

Armed assault with intent to murder

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury

Two counts of armed kidnapping

Two counts of assault and battery

Malicious damage to a motor vehicle

On August 21, 2018, during a party at Ashley Reservoir, Carnevale and other suspects pulled Carnevale from a vehicle, assaulted him, and then shot him twice. Kevin Nieves and Daquan Douglas, both from Pittsfield, were also found guilty in March of the shooting. Christopher Frazier of Pittsfield was acquitted of similar charges.

“My office will continue to prosecute those who commit violence in our community aggressively. This is a tragic outcome for all parties involved but this lengthy sentence holds Mr. Delvalle-Rodriguez accountable for his actions and sends a message to our community that we will not tolerate gun violence,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “I am thankful Nick continues to progress in his recovery, and I wish him and his family the absolute best moving forward.”