Pittsfield man sentenced for role in 2018 homicide

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in a 2018 stabbing in Pittsfield. The Berkshire County Attorney’s Office said Bruce Romano, 31, of Pittsfield was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in state prison.

The DA’s Office said Romano was one of the people who attacked 34-year-old William Catalano outside Robbins Avenue on October 15, 2018. He later died from two stab wounds to the chest.

Romano is the third and last conviction in Catalano’s death. The DA’s Office previously sentenced Jason Sefton, who stabbed Catalano multiple times during the attack, to life in prison. Sefton pled guilty to murder on December 1, 2021.

Anthony Boone pled guilty on Feb. 10, 2020 to manslaughter. He was sentenced to serve 12 to 15 years in state prison,

“I send my heartfelt condolences to Mr. Catalano’s family, friends, and everyone who is devastated by this tragic loss. Mr. Catalano was a beloved and cherished member of our community and will always be remembered for bringing joy to the world. I hope these convictions bring Mr. Catalano’s family some closure and supports their healing,” said District Attorney Andrea Harrington.