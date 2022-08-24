PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Pittsfield man has pleaded guilty to several domestic violence charges. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said Dominic Simonetta, 49, was also sentenced to two to three years in state prison.

Simonetta pleaded guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a household member, kidnapping, witness intimidation, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of threat to commit a crime. These charges stem from a 2019 incident.

On September 12, 2019, Pittsfield police responded to an Onota Street home after the victim reported that Simonetta had attacked her. Simonetta allegedly punched and threatened the victim, hit the victim with a machete, destroyed the victim’s phone, and would not let the victim leave the house.

The victim reportedly climbed out of a window to escape and called 911 from a neighbor’s home. Simonetta stayed in the home and surrendered to police later that day.

“I thank the Pittsfield Police Department for their response. Domestic violence calls are some of the most dangerous for responding police officers, and the Pittsfield Police Department did a great job protecting the victim and bringing Mr. Simonetta into custody peacefully,” said District Attorney Andrea Harrington.